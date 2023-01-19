Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 464.34 eur/kzt 504.64

    rub/kzt 6.76 cny/kzt 68.78
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Body of Kazakh student died in Italy to be brought back home, MFA

    19 January 2023, 12:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a Kazakhstani national in a road traffic accident in Italy, Kazinform reports.

    «The talks in order to repatriate the body are underway. We keep in touch with the relatives,» Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    As earlier reported, 27-year-old Assem Zharbosyn of Kazakhstan died in Italy. The tragedy occurred in the city of Salerno. A driver, 17, hit her while walking in a crosswalk near the Giuseppe Verdi Opera Theatre. Mass media reported that the driver tried to give first aid to her and called an ambulance. Unfortunately, they could not save her life.

    The investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Incidents Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Analytics and state policy – interview with KazISS Chief
    2 President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakhstan generates over 14,000 jobs in manufacturing industry
    4 Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
    5 Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE