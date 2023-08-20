Body of fifth miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire found

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM The body of the fifth miner killed in the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire in Karaganda region was found, Kazinform quotes the press service of the regional akimat.



Vitaly Slyunkov, 1965, Viktor Burgun, 1966, Iliya Starovoit, 1996, Artur Khalikov, 1994, and Denis Steshin died in the fire.

As earlier reported, a fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band of the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s Coal Division.

227 workers were in the mine. They were evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine. 222 miners were rescued by 14:00 with five remaining in the mine. The body of a miner was recovered in the evening. He was identified in the morning. The next day the body of one more worker was found. The search is underway as too more miners are still missing.

11 workers are staying in hospitals.

A criminal investigation was launched.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Karaganda region to meet the families of the miners died in the fire at the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine and meet local authorities.