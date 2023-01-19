Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Body of deceased Kazakh student to be repatriated from Italy - MFA

19 January 2023, 12:30
Body of deceased Kazakh student to be repatriated from Italy - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a Kazakhstani national in a road traffic accident in Italy, Kazinform reports.

«The talks in order to repatriate the body are underway. We keep in touch with the relatives,» Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

As earlier reported, 27-year-old Assem Zharbosyn of Kazakhstan died in Italy. The tragedy occurred in the city of Salerno. A driver, 17, hit her while walking in a crosswalk near the Giuseppe Verdi Opera Theatre. Mass media reported that the driver tried to give first aid to her and called an ambulance. Unfortunately, they could not save her life.

The investigation is underway.


