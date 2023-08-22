Body of 9th mass drowning victim found in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Divers have recovered body of another victim of mass drowning in Turkistan region, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, August 21, at 05:40 pm in Otyrar district of Turkistan region, three kilometers away from Koksarai village, in the Syrdarya river, when 11 people drowned at one and the same time. The rescuers have retrieved nine bodies as of now. Of them, three are women and six are underage children. The search for two missing minors is ongoing.

As per preliminary version, four families of 20 people were resting on the wild beach after a party. All of them are relatives.

«They all knew that it was an undesignated swim area. None of them took swimsuits. A little girl sitting on the shore fell into the water. Her parents jumped into the river to save her. We suppose they were unable to get out because of a strong current. Neighbors and relatives helped other family members,» the press service of Turkistan region’s akimat says.

An operational headquarters was set up. 150 people are involved in search works.