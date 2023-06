Body found at blasts site in Zhambyl region identified

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The body of the man found in Zhambyl region has been identified as Sergey Zaikin, the head of the guard of specialized fire brigade #3 of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The death toll from the blasts at the arms depot in Zhambyl region rose to 15. The search for one more is underway.