Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Bodies of two missing boys pulled from canal in Atyrau

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 January 2020, 09:22
Bodies of two missing boys pulled from canal in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM- The day before rescuers discovered and removed from the water of a canal the bodies of two boys, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s emergency department, the search for two boys who lost on January 10 in the suburban village has been completed. The bodies of both children were found in the Tepliy canal.

photo

Searches for missing children were carried out both on land and in the nearest bodies of water.

photo

This year’s winter in Atyrau is abnormally warm. In January the average temperature is about +4C.

photo


Atyrau region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA