Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bodies of three foresters killed in massive wildfires in Abai region have not been identified yet. This is what Chairman of the Fire Fighting Committee of the Emergencies Ministry Nurbolat Derbissov said in an interview with Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the situation has stabilized. All required vehicles and firefighting personnel have been attracted to the fire extinguishing works. 10 helicopters are operating at the scene. According to space monitoring data, the area of the fire has reduced. «In general, the situation has stabilized,» he noted.

However, the bodies of three foresters killed in the fire have not been identified yet, he added.