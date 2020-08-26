Boat with 80 irregular migrants sinks off Greek island

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - A boat carrying dozens of irregular migrants sunk off a small Greek island in the Aegean Sea, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Some 80 irregular migrants were on board when the boat sunk off the island of Halki, about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Rhodes, near southwestern Turkey, according to Greek media reports.

Rhodes’ local port authority said diver teams and a helicopter were dispatched to the area and rescue operations were launched.

Reports suggest weather conditions are favorable for possible rescues.

Halki is the smallest inhabited island in the Dodecanese archipelago.

The Greek islands have been a favored destination for irregular migrants seeking to get into Europe, setting off from Turkey.



