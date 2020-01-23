Go to the main site
    Blowing snow to pound Kazakh capital for one more day

    23 January 2020, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that blowing snow has settled in in the capital of the country for another 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Mets claim that the Atlantic cyclones from the northern parts of Scandinavia and Russia are to blame for the bad weather conditions in Nur-Sultan.

    Motorists are highly recommended to stay off roads outside the city. Nur-Sultan mayor Altai Kulginov earlier declared that all emergency, rescue and snow removal services are working around the clock.

    Heavy snowfall, blizzards, foggy conditions and black ice are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan. Wind will gust up to over 30 mps in northern regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

