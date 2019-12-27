Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blowing snow and fog to blanket Kazakhstan on Friday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 December 2019, 07:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation will douse western and northwestern Kazakhstan on Friday, December 27. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

Parts of Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions.

Blowing snow will hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

