Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Blowing snow and deep freeze forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan

    24 December 2020, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall, gusty wind, and blowing snow are forecast for the north, east, and south of Kazakhstan on December 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, the rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Deep freeze is predicted for parts of Almaty and Mangistau regions at night.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps and even 18-23 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Portions of North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of blowing snow will be high in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Ice slick will be observed on roads in Mangistau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3