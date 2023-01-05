Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Law and justice

Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation

5 January 2023, 14:43
Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Courts have heard cases against 1,221 persons. Of them, 1,205 have been convicted. Prosecutor General Berik Assylov said it at the Majilis’ plenary session today, Kazinform reports.

«As you know, in his Address to the Nation, the President emphasized the importance of amnesty for the participants of riots [which occured in January 2022 - editor]. As per the Law «On Amnesty», persons who got under the influence of provocateurs and committed criminal acts in the conditions of mass riots were freed from punishment,» Assylov said.

In accordance with the data provided, 1,095 people were included in the amnesty.

«Courts reduced sentences for 1,001 persons who committed serious crimes. 127 criminal cases in regards to 315 persons are under investigation now. The results of the investigations will be made public,» he concluded.


Related news
Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan
Science financing doubles in Kazakhstan since 2019
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Kazakhstan increases science funding
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News