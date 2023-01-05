Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation

5 January 2023, 14:43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Courts have heard cases against 1,221 persons. Of them, 1,205 have been convicted. Prosecutor General Berik Assylov said it at the Majilis’ plenary session today, Kazinform reports.

«As you know, in his Address to the Nation, the President emphasized the importance of amnesty for the participants of riots [which occured in January 2022 - editor]. As per the Law «On Amnesty», persons who got under the influence of provocateurs and committed criminal acts in the conditions of mass riots were freed from punishment,» Assylov said.

In accordance with the data provided, 1,095 people were included in the amnesty.

«Courts reduced sentences for 1,001 persons who committed serious crimes. 127 criminal cases in regards to 315 persons are under investigation now. The results of the investigations will be made public,» he concluded.