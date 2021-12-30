Blood plasma-based drug against COVID-19 successfully passes clinical trials, Rostec says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The COVID-globulin medicine against coronavirus based on convalescent blood plasma has successfully passed clinical trials and received a permanent certification by the Russian Health Ministry, a statement by Rostec said, TASS reports.

«The development by the Nacimbio holding of the Russian state corporation Rostec during clinical trials confirmed its efficacy, safety and the ability to neutralize the coronavirus. Per the results of trials, the COVID-globulin preparation received a permanent registration certificate of the Russian Health Ministry,» the statement said.

COVID-globulin is created on the basis of the blood plasma of individuals who had been infected with COVID-19 and contains antibodies to the virus. The administration of the drug prevents the disease from taking on a more severe form and helps fight the infection, the state corporation explained.

According to Rostec, following a double-blind placebo-controlled comparative study, in 7 out of 10 patients receiving COVID-globulin as part of comprehensive therapy, the risk of developing a more severe form of the disease decreased. The drug was the most effective at the early stages of the disease. In 70% of cases, therapy prevented the development of such complications as a cytokine storm, kidney failure, thromboembolic complications, the development of acute respiratory distress syndrome, extensive lung damage or worsened clinical symptoms.

«The first preparation of the specific anti-COVID immunoglobulin worldwide has successfully passed two final phases of the clinical trials proving its safety and efficacy. The development by Nacimbio significantly expands the capabilities of Russian medics in fighting against COVID-19. Now their arsenal contains both possible forms of immunization against coronavirus: the active one, a vaccine, and the passive one, the immunoglobulin,» Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.