Blizzards, ice-slick and fog forecast for 6 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of the country for November 17, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Ground blizzards are to batter the west of West Kazakhstan region on November 17. Ice slick is predicted in the region’s north. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is in store for the west at night and in most parts at daytime. Uralsk city is to brace for ice slick. Southeasterly wind at 18mps is predicted.

Zhetysu region is to expect fog and ice slick in the south, east, center, and mountainous areas. Northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted to gust up to 23-28mps in the mountainous areas.

The north and west of Abai region are to see ground blizzards and ice slick. 15-20mps westerly, southwesterly wind is to reach 23mps in the west and south of the region.

Fog is to coat the north of Kyzylorda region.

The west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region’s mountainous areas. Shymkent and Turkestan cities are to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

Mangistau region is to brace for southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the west. Aktau city is to expect 15-20mps southeasterly wind.



