    Blizzard warning issued for Kazakh capital

    16 January 2021, 13:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blizzard is likely to hit the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    According to the emergencies department of the city, Kazakhstani meteorologists predicted blizzard for the main city of Kazakhstan on January 17. Gusts of westerly-southwesterly wind may reach up to 15-20 mps.

    Earlier Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, issued blizzard alert for Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Blizzard is forecast to pound those regions today, January 16.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Nur-Sultan
