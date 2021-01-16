Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Blizzard warning issued for Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 January 2021, 13:34
Blizzard warning issued for Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blizzard is likely to hit the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

According to the emergencies department of the city, Kazakhstani meteorologists predicted blizzard for the main city of Kazakhstan on January 17. Gusts of westerly-southwesterly wind may reach up to 15-20 mps.

Earlier Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, issued blizzard alert for Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Blizzard is forecast to pound those regions today, January 16.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events