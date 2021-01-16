Blizzard warning issued for Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blizzard is likely to hit the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

According to the emergencies department of the city, Kazakhstani meteorologists predicted blizzard for the main city of Kazakhstan on January 17. Gusts of westerly-southwesterly wind may reach up to 15-20 mps.

Earlier Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, issued blizzard alert for Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Blizzard is forecast to pound those regions today, January 16.