Blizzard to persist in 2 regions of Kazakhstan Feb 20

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 February 2020, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued blizzard alert for two regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 and 23-28 mps are forecast for Akmola region on February 20.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kokshetau city.

Blizzard, fog and black ice are in store for Kostanay region on February 20. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps at daytime and 23-28 mps at night is expected there.

Kostanay will see blizzard at night and early in the morning. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the city.


