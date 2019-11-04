Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard to hit Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 November 2019, 07:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday. Meteorologists predict that stiff wind, fog, black ice will be observed in the northwest, north, center and northeast of the country, blizzard is expected in northeast, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Black ice, will cover roads in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-25 mps in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

