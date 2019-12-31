Blizzard to blanket Akmola and Kostanay regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, national weather agency, issued a blizzard advisory for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Snowfall and blizzard are forecast to hit Akmola region on January 1 and 2. Black ice will cover roads in parts of the region. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps in the days to come.

According to the advisory, the city of Kokshetau will also be affected by blizzard and windy conditions. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Heavy snowfall and black ice are forecast for Kostanay region on the first day of 2020. Blizzard will blanket most of the region. Gusts of southwestern wind are expected to reach 23-28 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.