Blizzard shuts down Usharal-Dostyk highway in Zhetysu region
25 November 2022, 10:55
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Road traffic restrictions have been imposed on the Usharal-Dostyk highway for the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform has learned from JSC KazAvtoZhol.
According to a press release, due to bad weather conditions (blizzard, poor visibility), Koktuma-Dostyk section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway in Zhetysu region has been closed since 8:30 am today for all types of vehicles.
