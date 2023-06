Blizzard shuts down roads in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – All motorways have been closed in North Kazakhstan region due to raging blizzard, Kazinform reports.

The motorways were shut down at 3:30 pm local time.

Sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Kokshetau-Ruzayevka, Mamlyutka-Kostanay motorways were closed as well.

Motorists are highly recommended to avoid using the abovementioned motorways.