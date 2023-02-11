Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard in store for most of Kazakhstan Feb 11

11 February 2023, 09:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan due to fronts on February 11, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan is to expect snow with blizzards in most parts as well as precipitation as rain and snow predicted to be heavy at times in the south.

Only the west of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for high wind and fog as well as black ice in the south and southeast.


