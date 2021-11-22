Go to the main site
    Blizzard, ice-slick and dust storm to grip Kazakhstan

    22 November 2021, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It is expected to snow and rain across the most part of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet reports.

    Blizzard, ice-slick and high wind are expected to batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

    Zhambyl region is to wake up to foggy streets. High wind is to sweep through the region locally.

    West Kazakhstan is also set to face fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard and strong wind.

    Dust storm is to roll through Turkestan region.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Mangistau region.

    Slippery surface is to form on the roads in Kyzylorda region today.

    High wind is to grip Atyrau region.


