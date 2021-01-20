Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan Jan 20

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2021, 07:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse most regions in Kazakhstan, while a mix of rain and snow is expected in the south and southwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 23-28 mps is predicted to batter Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions. Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan region will see wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Fog will blanket portions of West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

Ice slick will be observe on roads in Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.


