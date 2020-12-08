Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Blizzard forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 8

    8 December 2020, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast in the southeast, north, and northeast of Kazakhstan. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Foggy conditions, blizzard, and bleak wind are in store for some parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

    East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Mercury will drop to 22°C in the north of Mangistau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3