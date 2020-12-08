Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 8

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 December 2020, 07:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast in the southeast, north, and northeast of Kazakhstan. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Foggy conditions, blizzard, and bleak wind are in store for some parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Mercury will drop to 22°C in the north of Mangistau region.


