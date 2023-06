Blizzard, fog in store for Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put Kostanay region on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are forecast for Kostanay region on February 25. Southern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

Blizzard is in store for Kostanay city on February 25. Southern wind will gust up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.