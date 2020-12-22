Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Blizzard, fog, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 22

    22 December 2020, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for northern, northwestern, and eastern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, December 22. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard may hit Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Mets predict that ice slick will cover roads in Mangistau and Almaty regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3