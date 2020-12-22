Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard, fog, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 22

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 December 2020, 07:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for northern, northwestern, and eastern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, December 22. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Blizzard may hit Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Mets predict that ice slick will cover roads in Mangistau and Almaty regions.


