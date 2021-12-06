Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard, fog and ice slick in store for Kazakhstan Dec 6

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 December 2021, 07:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for unstable weather conditions causing precipitation such as rain and snow as well as ground blizzard in the north. The country is to see in places fog, ice slick as well as high wind in the south and north, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

The north, southeast of Akmola region is to see fog, ice slick in the morning and afternoon, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk ozer district is to expect 15-20mps wind at night.

The north of Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard as well as fog and black ice in the north, southeast, and 15-20mps wind in the northeast.

The southwest of North Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard as well as fog and ice slick in the north and east.

The north, northwest of West Kazakhstan, north, west, and center of Atyrau, north, east of Pavlodar, north, west and south of Karaganda regions are to see fog and black ice.

Fog is to coat the south, mountainous, sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, Zhambyl, northwest, center of Mangistau, southeast of Aktobe regions as well as east of East Kazakhstan region at night. 15-20mps wind is expected in the west of East Kazakhstan region.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to see fog as well as ice slick at night.


