Blizzard expected in Kazakhstan Jan 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather causing precipitation mostly as snow, high wind, blizzard and ice-slick. The country is to brace in places for fog, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the south, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas.

Zhambyl region is to see ice-slick in the northeast and mountainous areas as well as fog in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, and 15-20mps wind in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas.

Ground blizzard is expected in the west and south of North Kazakhstan region in the afternoon.

Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard in the south as well as fog in the north.

The northwest and north of Aktobe region are to expect 15-20mps wind with ground blizzard during the day.

The north and southwest of Mangistau region are to see ice-slick, and the north of the region – fog.

The east of Atyrau region is to expect fog as well as the region’s north – 15-20mps at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the north and 15-20mps wind in the southwest and east.

Ground blizzard is to batter the south of East Kazakhstan region. Fog is forecast for the north and 15-20mps wind is expected in the center of the region.

The northwest of Akmola, north of Kyzylorda regions are to see fog.

Karaganda region is to expect ground blizzard in the west and north as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and center during the day.

Almaty region’s Zhalanshkol district is to see 17-22mps wind and the west, north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas – fog and ice-slick.



