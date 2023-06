NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued blizzard warning for the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that blizzard is likely to hit Nur-Sultan city on January 26. Ice slick is also forecast to coat roads in the main city of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazhydromet released storm warning for seven regions of the country.