Blizzard and ice-slick in store for Kazakhstan Feb 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to weather fronts the north of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions resulting in precipitation as snow, high wind, blizzard and ice-slick, Kazinform cites the National Met Office.

According to Kazhydromet, the southern part of the country is to be under the influence of the anticyclone spur resulting in no precipitation. Fog is to coat the country in places.

Akmola region is to expect ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind in the north and southeast as well as black ice in the north.

Ground blizzard, ice-slick and 15-20mps wind are in store for the wets and north of West Kazakhstan region.

Aktobe region is to see ground blizzard in the northeast at night as well as ice-slick in the southwest.

Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard in the north and east as well as fog in the south and 15-20mps wind in the east.

The south and southeast of North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind and the region’s west is to see fog.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard in the northeast as well as 15-20mps wind in the west at night.

Fog is expected in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, east, north, center of Atyrau, west, east of Karaganda, center of Kyzylorda, north, mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions as well as south and north of Almaty region in the night and morning. 15-22mps wind is predicted in the area of Zhalanashkol.



