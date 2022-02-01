Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Blizzard and ice-slick in store for Kazakhstan Feb 1

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 February 2022, 07:16
Blizzard and ice-slick in store for Kazakhstan Feb 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to weather fronts the north of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions resulting in precipitation as snow, high wind, blizzard and ice-slick, Kazinform cites the National Met Office.

According to Kazhydromet, the southern part of the country is to be under the influence of the anticyclone spur resulting in no precipitation. Fog is to coat the country in places.

Akmola region is to expect ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind in the north and southeast as well as black ice in the north.

Ground blizzard, ice-slick and 15-20mps wind are in store for the wets and north of West Kazakhstan region.

Aktobe region is to see ground blizzard in the northeast at night as well as ice-slick in the southwest.

Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard in the north and east as well as fog in the south and 15-20mps wind in the east.

The south and southeast of North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind and the region’s west is to see fog.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard in the northeast as well as 15-20mps wind in the west at night.

Fog is expected in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, east, north, center of Atyrau, west, east of Karaganda, center of Kyzylorda, north, mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions as well as south and north of Almaty region in the night and morning. 15-22mps wind is predicted in the area of Zhalanashkol.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand