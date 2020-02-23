Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Blizzard and fog predicted for Kazakhstan

    23 February 2020, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet RSE predicted blizzard and fog in Kazakhstan on February 23.

    Fog, black ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog, snowstorm in some areas, ice slick, and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

    Fog, thunderstorm are forecast for Turkestan region.

    Strong wind of 17-22 m/s is expected in some areas of Almaty region.

    Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued