Blizzard and fog predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet RSE predicted blizzard and fog in Kazakhstan on February 23.

Fog, black ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog, snowstorm in some areas, ice slick, and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog, thunderstorm are forecast for Turkestan region.

Strong wind of 17-22 m/s is expected in some areas of Almaty region.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.