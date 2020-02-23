Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Blizzard and fog predicted for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 February 2020, 07:38
Blizzard and fog predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet RSE predicted blizzard and fog in Kazakhstan on February 23.

Fog, black ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog, snowstorm in some areas, ice slick, and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog, thunderstorm are forecast for Turkestan region.

Strong wind of 17-22 m/s is expected in some areas of Almaty region.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events