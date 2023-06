Blizzard and fog in store for Akmola region on April 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that blizzard and fog are heading to Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, parts of Akmola region will see fog and blizzard on April 9. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.