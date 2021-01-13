Go to the main site
    Blizzard and fog heading to 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    13 January 2021, 20:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather warnings for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk will see fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on January 14. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    East Kazakhstan region will brace for blowing snow and fog on January 14. Temperature is expected to dip as low as 28-33°C.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region on January 14. Mercury will drop as low as 33-38°C in the region and Petropavlovsk city.

    Fog and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind are predicted for Kyzylorda region. Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the city of Kyzylorda.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

