Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Blizzard and fog heading to 4 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2021, 20:24
Blizzard and fog heading to 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather warnings for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk will see fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on January 14. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

East Kazakhstan region will brace for blowing snow and fog on January 14. Temperature is expected to dip as low as 28-33°C.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region on January 14. Mercury will drop as low as 33-38°C in the region and Petropavlovsk city.

Fog and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind are predicted for Kyzylorda region. Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the city of Kyzylorda.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events