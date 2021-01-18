Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard and fog forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 18

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2021, 07:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is expected in the west, north and center of Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for the west of the country. The rest of the regions will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Est Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard is likely to hit Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Kostanay, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
