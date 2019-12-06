Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Blizzard and black ice in store for regions of Kazakhstan Friday

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 December 2019, 07:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, December 6. Precipitation will douse the north, east and south of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Karganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are in store Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard may also hit Aktobe and Atyrau regions.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

