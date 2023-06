Blizzard alert issued for Aktobe region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued in Aktobe region for Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Aktobe region on December 20.

The city of Aktobe is bracing for snowfall, blizzard, black ice, and western wind. Probability of storm is 85-90%.