    Blasts in Zhambyl region: 3,000 locals evacuated

    28 August 2021, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM About 3,000 people were relocated to a safe place as a result of explosions occurred in Zhambyl region. All the highways are closed there but for emergency services.

    Special Rapid Response Detachment, combat engineers and dog trainers with search dogs arrived at the site of the accident. Industrial, trading facilities and houses are being inspected.

    Situation is under control of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.

    According to the latest figures, 13 people died and 98 were injured. Search for missing is underway.

    The Ministers of Defence and Emergency Situations and members of the Defence Ministry’s commission are also at the scene of the accident.

    On August 27 the Head of State held a meeting on the blasts in Zhambyl region and charged to set up an interdepartmental state commission.

    The governmental commission for elimination of consequences of the fire and blasts that rocked on August 26 in the military unit in Zhambyl region will estimate damages incurred.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

