    Blast rocks canteen in Aktau

    8 November 2021, 07:16

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – A blast rocked a cafe located on the first floor of a two-storey building in the city of Aktau in Mangistau region late Sunday evening. No victims were reported as a result of the incident, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the blast happened at 10:25 am in 29a microdistrict of the city. It destroyed part of the building and damaged 11 vehicles parked nearby.

    According to the owner of the canteen, no personnel was inside during the blast. All workers left the cafe building at 6-8 pm.

    Rescuers are removing the rubble at the scene. It is still unclear what caused the canteen to explode.

    A source at the emergencies department of Mangistau region said it is highly likely that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

