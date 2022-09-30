Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19
30 September 2022, 16:00

Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19

KABUL .KAZINFORM A suicide attack at an education institute in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 19 people and wounded dozens, police said on Friday, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, WAM reports.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that 27 people had also been injured in the attack, revising the number of wounded down slightly from the 29 announced earlier, Reuters reported.

He said the attack took place at an education institute where an entrance exam was taking place. Schools are normally closed in Afghanistan on Fridays.

«Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,» he said, without specifying who they believed was behind the attack.

Photo:AFP/Getty Images




Read also
Media people hail IRNA’s presidency over OANA
In three years, number of volunteer workers reaches 57 mi in Brazil
New COVID-19 cases post sharp on-week rise amid resurgence woes in S Korea
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

News

Archive