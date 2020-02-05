Go to the main site
    Black ice warning issued in five regions of Kazakhstan

    5 February 2020, 10:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Black ice warnings have been announced in the city of Nur-Sultan and five regions of the country.

    According to RSE Kazhydromet, black ice is expected on February 5 in the city of Nur-Sultan. Southwest wind will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Dense fog, black ice and a snowstorm are expected in some areas of Akmola region. Rude southwest wind will be gusting to 15-20 m/s. Resident of Kokshetau are warned about icy roads and southwest wind of 15-20 m/s. Chance of storm here is 85-90%.

    Fog will blanket Turkestan region during night and morning hours. Southwestern wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s in the region and the city of Shymkent. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Kyzylorda region. Southeastern wind will reach 15-20 m/s in the region. Chance of a storm is 90-100%.

    Fog, black ice and snowstorm are expected in some parts of Kostanay region. Southwest wind will reach 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Regions Kazhydromet
