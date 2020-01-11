Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Black ice forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 11

    11 January 2020, 09:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to RSE Kazhydromet, snow is expected in some areas of Kazakhstan on January 11.

    Kazhydromet informs that fog will persist in some areas of the republic.

    Black ice is forecast in the south and south-west of the country. Ice slic, k, fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Alakol area of Almaty region. Dense fog, black ice and a snowstorm are predicted for Zhambyl region. Citizens of Turkestan region are warned about dense fog, balck ice, and rude wind of 15-20 m/s. Dense fog patches will blanket some areas of Mangystau, Atyrau regions. foggy weather is also predicted for North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued