Black ice forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 11

Alzhanova Raushan
11 January 2020, 09:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to RSE Kazhydromet, snow is expected in some areas of Kazakhstan on January 11.

Kazhydromet informs that fog will persist in some areas of the republic.

Black ice is forecast in the south and south-west of the country. Ice slic, k, fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Alakol area of Almaty region.
Dense fog, black ice and a snowstorm are predicted for Zhambyl region.
Citizens of Turkestan region are warned about dense fog, balck ice, and rude wind of 15-20 m/s.
Dense fog patches will blanket some areas of Mangystau, Atyrau regions.
foggy weather is also predicted for North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

