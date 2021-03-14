Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Black box of crashed jet retrieved

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 March 2021, 18:00
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan said that the black box of the crashed military jet was retrieved.

The Government set up an expert commission to investigate the air crash. It consists of representatives of the representatives of the National Security Committee, Defence and Interior Ministries. The commission is at the crash site. The black box is retrieved. The black box data will be will be made soon as soon as it is decoded, it said in a statement.

The family members of those killed and injured in the crash receive psychological help and necessary material assistance.

As earlier reported, the military plane made an emergency landing on March 13 at the Almaty airport killing four. Two injured were rushed to the intensive care unit. The Head of State charged to find out the cause of the accident. The plane belonged to the National Security Committee’s Air Service.

Almaty   Incidents   
