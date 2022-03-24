Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Black box of crashed China Eastern plane with 132 aboard recovered

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 March 2022, 07:13
Black box of crashed China Eastern plane with 132 aboard recovered

BEIJING. KAZINFORM One of the black boxes from the China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people aboard that crashed in the southern part of the country on Monday has been recovered, rescue authorities said Wednesday.

But a fire official said there is less chance of survival for those aboard as search and rescue operations have been hampered by bad weather and the harsh mountainous terrain of the crash site in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Kyodo reports.

Wreckage from the airplane and some human remains were recovered, the authorities said.

The B737-800, bound for the southeastern city of Guangzhou from Kunming in Yunnan Province, reportedly lost radar contact two minutes after it suddenly descended from its cruising altitude of around 8,900 meters.

The authorities said no survivors were found after the crash, and the black box located at the site may be the cockpit voice recorder. China has said there were no foreign nationals on board.

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines, one of the nation's three major air carriers, owns more than 700 Boeing and Airbus jets under the SkyTeam alliance. It has suspended all flights of its B737-800s following the crash.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches